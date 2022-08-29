Menu
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

154,276 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

4WD 4dr Limited

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,276KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9286426
  VIN: JTEDC3EH6C2005698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 154,276 KM

Vehicle Description

****HYBRID****NO ACCIDENT**** LIMITED****FULLY LOADED****

Very well maintained 

Very clean inside out

Safety & warranty available for an extra charge

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

