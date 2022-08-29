$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
154,276KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9286426
- VIN: JTEDC3EH6C2005698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,276 KM
Vehicle Description
****HYBRID****NO ACCIDENT**** LIMITED****FULLY LOADED****
Very well maintained
Very clean inside out
Safety & warranty available for an extra charge
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From FST AUTO SALES
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7