BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, R LINE. NON SMOKER, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, LOW KMS, MUST BE SEEN. VERY CLEAN. FENDER FACTORY SOUND SYSTEM.

CERTIFIED

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME 9AM-9PM
 NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. 
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

58,500 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe DSG 2.0T Turbo w/Sun/Sound/Nav, R LINE

12019792

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe DSG 2.0T Turbo w/Sun/Sound/Nav, R LINE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vwv67at4cm629846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

2012 Volkswagen Beetle