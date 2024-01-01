$14,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Beetle
2dr Cpe DSG 2.0T Turbo w/Sun/Sound/Nav, R LINE
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, R LINE. NON SMOKER, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, LOW KMS, MUST BE SEEN. VERY CLEAN. FENDER FACTORY SOUND SYSTEM.
CERTIFIED
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME 9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
