$5,200+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-239-6677
2012 Volvo XC60
FWD 5dr 3.2
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,200
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10161906
- Stock #: 2265880
- VIN: YV4952DLXC2265880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2265880
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean, runs very good Car can be certified for an extra charge. runs very good. Please call FST auto Sale at 905-239-6677 for more info
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.