"Gas MISER" Like NEW low PRICE comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

133,700 KM

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12712341

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JB5EH7D4127524

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1612
  Mileage 133,700 KM

“Gas MISER” Like NEW low PRICE comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Chevrolet Sonic