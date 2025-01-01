Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” Like NEW low PRICE comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

133,700 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

"Holy COW" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13116920

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

"Holy COW" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1761654326326
  2. 1761654326766
  3. 1761654327182
  4. 1761654327581
  5. 1761654327997
  6. 1761654328426
  7. 1761654328828
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JB5EH7D4127524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1612
  • Mileage 133,700 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Like NEW low PRICE comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent
2016 Hyundai Accent "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 229,906 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sportage
2012 Kia Sportage "Best DEAL on WHEELS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 314,008 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW X3
2008 BMW X3 "4X4 Luxury SUV SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty 266,609 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Chevrolet Sonic