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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded STOW n GO seat 7 POWER interior SUNROOF 2DVD screens for KIDS. POWER side DOORS & TAILGATE to many option to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

214,211 KM

Details Description Features

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

"Touring EDITION seat 7"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13974696

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

"Touring EDITION seat 7"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1776949014504
  2. 1776949015119
  3. 1776949015547
  4. 1776949016121
  5. 1776949016575
  6. 1776949017215
  7. 1776949017655
  8. 1776949018245
  9. 1776949018692
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
214,211KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG3DR704817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1649"
  • Mileage 214,211 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded STOW n GO seat 7 POWER interior SUNROOF 2DVD screens for KIDS. POWER side DOORS & TAILGATE to many option to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$7,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Chrysler Town & Country