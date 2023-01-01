Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

233,717 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2013 Dodge Dart

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

233,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848372
  • Stock #: 701
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH5DD721246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,717 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition LOOKS & RUNS like NEW comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
