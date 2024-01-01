$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
"WOW luxury SEAT 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
"WOW luxury SEAT 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
174,702KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG9DR679891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 1528
- Mileage 174,702 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded EASLY seat 7 with NAVIGATION and YES DVD for KIDS comes certified FREE 6 month warranty FREE oil change (+hst ( lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2008 Kia Rondo "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 214,284 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 178,167 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2008 Porsche Cayenne "WOW 4X4 LUXURY SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 231,448 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan