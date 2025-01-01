Menu
"Holy COW" fully loaded STOW n GO with POWER leather interior SUNFOOR easily SEAT 7 with back up CAMERA, POWER side DOORS & TAILGATE to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

199,844 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

"SOOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12129201

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

"SOOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,844KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG3DR768417

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,844 KM

“Holy COW” fully loaded STOW n GO with POWER leather interior SUNFOOR easily SEAT 7 with back up CAMERA, POWER side DOORS & TAILGATE to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty Included

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan