$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
"STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
"STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,844KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG3DR768417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,844 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” fully loaded STOW n GO with POWER leather interior SUNFOOR easily SEAT 7 with back up CAMERA, POWER side DOORS & TAILGATE to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 219,400 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 "BOSS is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty 318,813 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 "WORK or PLAY seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty 262,222 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan