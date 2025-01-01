$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
"One OWNER seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
"One OWNER seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
225,333KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9DR678837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1592
- Mileage 225,333 KM
Vehicle Description
” WOW” fully loaded ONE OWNER easily SEAT 7 vehicle excellent for WORK or PLAY come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "One OWNER seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 225,333 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
1994 Jaguar XJ6 "U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW 201,195 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan