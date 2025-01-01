Menu
" WOW" fully loaded ONE OWNER easily SEAT 7 vehicle excellent for WORK or PLAY come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

225,333 KM

Details

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

"One OWNER seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12578534

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9DR678837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1592
  • Mileage 225,333 KM

Vehicle Description

” WOW” fully loaded ONE OWNER easily SEAT 7 vehicle excellent for WORK or PLAY come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
