$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Fiat 500
"Gas MISER " certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
145,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353732
- Stock #: 715
- VIN: 3C3CFFBR8DT534600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 145,100 KM
Vehicle Description
“‘Holy COW” A gas MISER SPORTS car super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with leather interior SUNROOF etc. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.) Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
