Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

145,100 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

"Holy COW like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

"Holy COW like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1695818327
  2. 1695818334
  3. 1695818342
  4. 1695818349
  5. 1695818354
  6. 1695818360
  7. 1695818367
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475061
  • Stock #: 715
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR8DT534600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 145,100 KM

Vehicle Description

“‘Holy COW” A gas MISER SPORTS car super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with  leather interior SUNROOF etc. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.) Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2007 Mazda MAZDA3 "Z...
 352,197 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey "...
 201,147 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 229,960 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory