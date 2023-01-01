Menu
2013 Fiat 500

145,100 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

"Gas MISER 145K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2013 Fiat 500

"Gas MISER 145K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,100KM
Used
  • Stock #: 715
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR8DT534600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 145,100 KM

Vehicle Description

“‘Holy COW” A gas MISER SPORTS car super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded with  leather interior SUNROOF etc. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.) Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

