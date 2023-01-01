2013 Honda Civic

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700

$12,299.99 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 5 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10156071

10156071 VIN: 2HGFB2F43DH022006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,543 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.