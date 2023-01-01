Menu
2013 Honda Civic

169,543 KM

Details Description Features

$12,299.99

+ tax & licensing
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Carmatic Inc.

416-841-7227

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Location

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700

$12,299.99

+ taxes & licensing

169,543KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10156071
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F43DH022006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,543 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Honda Civic LX is an accident free car, that is well maintained and great on gas.

Taxes, Licensing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price. 

Carfax will be provided upon request.  

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carmatic Inc.

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

