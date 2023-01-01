$12,299.99+ tax & licensing
$12,300
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5
416-841-7227
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $700
169,543KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10156071
- VIN: 2HGFB2F43DH022006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,543 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Honda Civic LX is an accident free car, that is well maintained and great on gas.
Taxes, Licensing Fees and Safety are NOT included in the price.
Carfax will be provided upon request.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5