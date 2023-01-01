$13,999+ tax & licensing
416-841-7227
2013 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,999
- Listing ID: 10631913
- VIN: 2HGFB2F4XDH016235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,344 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has no accients and is a low kilometre car.
Taxes, licencing fees, and safety are NOT included in the price.
Carfax will be provided upon request.
Vehicle Features
