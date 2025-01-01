Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights on</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

313,508 KM

Details

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

12380829

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
313,508KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE2DH442590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 313,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights on

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-XXXX

438-364-2067

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2013 Hyundai Elantra