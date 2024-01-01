2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LIMITED. PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. DRIVES GREAT, TIRES AND BRAKES ARE GOOD. VERY SMOOTH. AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING OVERSEAS. NO TAX WITH BILL OF LADING.

SOLD AS IS.

 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 
SHAUN 416-270-3324

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 

 

 

TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
279,800KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9DG039208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LIMITED. PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. DRIVES GREAT, TIRES AND BRAKES ARE GOOD. VERY SMOOTH. AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING OVERSEAS. NO TAX WITH BILL OF LADING.

SOLD AS IS.

 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe