$5,200+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Sold As Is
$5,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 279,800 KM
Vehicle Description
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LIMITED. PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. DRIVES GREAT, TIRES AND BRAKES ARE GOOD. VERY SMOOTH. AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING OVERSEAS. NO TAX WITH BILL OF LADING.
SOLD AS IS.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Row Auto
Email Row Auto
Row Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324