Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Automobile

416-985-4800

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Compass

2013 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5093672
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6DD263280
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Prime Automobile (416 985 4800) 2013 Jeep Compass 4WD,4Cyl,North Edition,No Accidents,Clean CP,Certified.137,000km, Power Windows,Locks,Mirrors,ALLOY Wheels,Cruise Control,Bluetooth,VERY CLEAN VEHICLE,Non Smoker,TILT,A/C ICE Cold,EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.Car Proof Available on Our Vehicles..

Super comfortable for you and your family

Will be Certified Ready to GO

*******Financing Available******

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime Automobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10 am to 3 pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prime Automobile

2002 BMW 3 Series M3
 231,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 126,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Montana...
 216,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Prime Automobile

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-4800

Quick Links
Directions Inventory