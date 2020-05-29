+ taxes & licensing
509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Low mileage!! 2013
Kia Sportage LX, silver on black AWD, 108K KM, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH. AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.4L 14 MPI DOHC AWD, Alloy rims, 4- Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Sold AS IS for $10,950 , Certification available with 3 months powertrain warranty for extra $999.
The price plus tax and license fee.
