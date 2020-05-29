Menu
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Babylon Auto Sales

416-903-8010

2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

LX

2013 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

Sale Price

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5133140
  • VIN: KNDPB3A28D7361922
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Low mileage!! 2013
Kia Sportage LX, silver on black AWD, 108K KM, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH. AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.4L 14 MPI DOHC AWD, Alloy rims, 4- Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Sold AS IS for $10,950 , Certification available with 3 months powertrain warranty for extra $999.
The price plus tax and license fee.
• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services

BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax Ontario L1z1w7
Info@babylonautosales.com
4169038010
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

