WHITE ON TAN LEATHER, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 
NICK 647-834-5626 

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 
TRADES WELCOME! 
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2013 Lexus RX 350

262,500 KM

$11,888

2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

$11,888

Used
262,500KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA9DC179936

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,500 KM

WHITE ON TAN LEATHER, HEATED AND VENTED SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. MUST BE SEEN.

 

CERTIFIED

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324

2013 Lexus RX 350