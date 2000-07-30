Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

113,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
IFM Auto Sales Inc

647-898-7696

GX

GX

Location

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

647-898-7696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5805531
  • Stock #: 112
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF0D1727355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda3I 

 

Great on fuel 

 

Alloy wheels, BLUETOOTH, keyless AND MUCH MORE..

 

 

LOW LOW KM AND ITS CLEAN IN AND OUT.

 

PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ )

 

Safety certification is included in the asking price..

 

RECENTLY DETAILED..

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE AND LOTS OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE...

 

We have been serving the GTA since 2011,Family owned and operated, No hidden costs or fees. All our vehicles include safety Certification and 24 Months or 24000km Extended warranty. 

 

CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax )accident repaired ( rebuilt)

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BUY FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

We are a Proud Member of OMVIC and UCDA

 

 

WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT.

 

IFM AUTO SALES INC.

264 FAIRALL STREET

    AJAX ONT L1S 1R6

(905)-428-2077

(647)-898-7696

    

Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00 Sunday closed.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer

