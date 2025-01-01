$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
261,160KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW3DW320886
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 261,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Holy COW” One OWNER 4X4 SUV SPORT super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded DUEL exhaust, POWER interior, DUEL sunroof, PUSH start BACKUP camera to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
