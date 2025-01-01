Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>Holy COW” One OWNER 4X4 SUV SPORT super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded DUEL exhaust, POWER interior, DUEL sunroof, PUSH start BACKUP camera to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2013 Nissan Murano

261,160 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Murano

"One OWNER 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12718824

2013 Nissan Murano

"One OWNER 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1751664260262
  2. 1751664260770
  3. 1751664261186
  4. 1751664261676
  5. 1751664262099
  6. 1751664262543
  7. 1751664262948
  8. 1751664263417
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
261,160KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW3DW320886

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Holy COW” One OWNER 4X4 SUV SPORT super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded DUEL exhaust, POWER interior, DUEL sunroof, PUSH start BACKUP camera to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2012 MINI Cooper
2012 MINI Cooper "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 199,012 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 MINI Cooper
2008 MINI Cooper "COOL CAR only 163K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 163,424 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 133,700 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Nissan Murano