Kelly and Sons Auto
2013 Nissan Rogue
"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
219,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10223490
- Stock #: 1492
- VIN: JN8AS5MV1DW113044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,160 KM
Vehicle Description
“‘Gas MISER” fully loaded 4×4 SUV with backup CAMERA come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
