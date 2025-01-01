Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” fully loaded LOOKS & RUNS like NEW comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2013 Nissan Sentra

147,830 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Sentra

"Gas MISER 147K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12524713

2013 Nissan Sentra

"Gas MISER 147K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1747229190010
  2. 1747229190482
  3. 1747229190913
  4. 1747229191346
  5. 1747229191766
  6. 1747229192209
  7. 1747229192661
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,830KM
VIN 3N1AB7APXDL629005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,830 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” fully loaded LOOKS & RUNS like NEW comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe "4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 191,190 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra "Gas MISER 147K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 147,830 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 318,813 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Nissan Sentra