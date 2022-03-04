2013 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 2 , 9 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8508851

8508851 Stock #: 1432

1432 VIN: 4S3BMGB61D3025386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 242,915 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.