Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Legacy

242,915 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Legacy

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring 4X4 Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring 4X4 Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

242,915KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8508851
  • Stock #: 1432
  • VIN: 4S3BMGB61D3025386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,915 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” 4 wheel drive Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2013 Subaru Legacy 2...
 242,915 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 198,173 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2006 Mitsubishi Ende...
 268,991 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory