$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Subaru Legacy
2.5i w/Touring 4X4 Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
242,915KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8508851
- Stock #: 1432
- VIN: 4S3BMGB61D3025386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,915 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” 4 wheel drive Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
