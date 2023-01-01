$14,499.99+ tax & licensing
416-841-7227
2013 Toyota Venza
4dr Wgn V6 LE
Location
Carmatic Inc.
182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10272327
- VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0DU052814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,615 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Toyota Venza LE V6 is an accident free vehicle and is well maintained!
Taxes, Licensing Fees and Saftey are NOT included in the pricing.
Carfax will be provided upon request.
Vehicle Features
