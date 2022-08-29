$17,600+ tax & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2013 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
163,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9143728
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB9DU087966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,695 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION!!!!
NO ACCIDENT!!!!!!
VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!
SECOND SET OF SNOW TIRES AND RIMS!!
SAFETY AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
