2013 Toyota Venza

170,783 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

2013 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9192598
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BBXDU035331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,783 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUNS VERY SMOOTH

FULLY LOADED

SAFETY AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

