$16,500+ tax & licensing
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2013 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
Location
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9192598
- VIN: 4T3BA3BBXDU035331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,783 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUNS VERY SMOOTH
FULLY LOADED
SAFETY AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
