2013 Volkswagen Jetta

204,510 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

204,510KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7255319
  • Stock #: 671
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ1DM447659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,510 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” super clean NO ACCIDENTS like NEW low PRICE come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

