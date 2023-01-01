Menu
2014 BMW X6

172,072 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

2014 BMW X6

2014 BMW X6

AWD 4DR XDRIVE35I

2014 BMW X6

AWD 4DR XDRIVE35I

Location

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,072KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161915
  • VIN: 5UXFG2C54E0C43358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,072 KM

Vehicle Description

*****CERTIFIED**** WARRANTY AVAILABLE BEAUTIFUL INSIDE OUT X6 M PACKAGE FULLY LOADED VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT VERY WELL MAINTAINED. please call 905-239-6677 to book an appointment for showing

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-XXXX

905-239-6677

