2014 BMW X6
AWD 4DR XDRIVE35I
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
172,072KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10161915
- VIN: 5UXFG2C54E0C43358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,072 KM
Vehicle Description
*****CERTIFIED**** WARRANTY AVAILABLE BEAUTIFUL INSIDE OUT X6 M PACKAGE FULLY LOADED VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT VERY WELL MAINTAINED. please call 905-239-6677 to book an appointment for showing
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
