$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
"Ho Ho HO NO HST SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warr
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
199,990KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB5E7457279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,990 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
