Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsaauto.com</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

199,990 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1705499730
  2. 1705499736
  3. 1705499743
  4. 1705499748
  5. 1705499755
  6. 1705499763
  7. 1705499769
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
199,990KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB5E7457279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1522
  • Mileage 199,990 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2005 Acura MDX
2005 Acura MDX "WOW 4X4 SUV seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 339,846 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Avenger
2008 Dodge Avenger "Boss is MAD" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 204,062 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra
2015 Nissan Micra "Gas MISER" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 162,724 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze