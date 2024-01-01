Menu
"Holy COW" In SHOW ROOM condition with ONLY 124K fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF with NAVIGATION system BACKUP camera to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

124,392 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12001477

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,392KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB1E7379268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,392 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” In SHOW ROOM condition with ONLY 124K fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF with NAVIGATION system BACKUP camera to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

