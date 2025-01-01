$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
"Like NEW only 124K" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
"Like NEW only 124K" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,740KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB1E7379268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1583
- Mileage 122,740 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” In SHOW ROOM condition with ONLY 124K fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF with NAVIGATION system BACKUP camera to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2001 Volkswagen Cabrio "U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW. 179,992 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 199,844 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "One OWNER seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 225,383 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2014 Chevrolet Cruze