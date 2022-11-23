Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

65,800 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN DIESEL

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN DIESEL

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

65,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9347779
  • VIN: 1g1p75sz8e7100826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUE ON BLACK LEATHER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, DIESEL, LOW KMS, HEATED SEATS. MUST BE SEEN. FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.

CERTIFIED

 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626  ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

Vehicle Features

diesel
leather
no accidents
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

