<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Lato, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded POWER LEATHER interior GPS heated SEAT to many option to list. Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-variant-emoji: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Lato, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>(905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

245,376 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

"CLEAN no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

13073608

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

"CLEAN no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,376KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK9E6348277

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 744
  • Mileage 245,376 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded POWER LEATHER interior GPS heated SEAT to many option to list. Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Chevrolet Equinox