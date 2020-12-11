Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Express

134,101 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Express

2014 Chevrolet Express

"Holy COW" clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Express

"Holy COW" clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6361499
  • Stock #: 1328
  • VIN: 1GCWGFFAXE1188021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1328
  • Mileage 134,101 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS like NEW van LOW price in mint condition LOTS ROOM FOR COMPANY LEGO. Fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2005 Dodge Dakota 4X...
 249,649 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 212,228 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE "...
 217,003 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory