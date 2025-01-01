Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

239,657 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12848294

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1754914892361
  2. 1754914892808
  3. 1754914893247
  4. 1754914893698
  5. 1754914894156
  6. 1754914894572
  7. 1754914895024
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,657KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCA4E1152488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 239,657 KM

Vehicle Description

“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2012 Ford Fusion
2012 Ford Fusion "Holy COW only 141K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 141,532 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 MINI Cooper
2012 MINI Cooper "Nice COOL car" certified + FREE 6M warranty 199,012 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 MINI Cooper
2008 MINI Cooper "Holy COW only 163K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 163,424 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van