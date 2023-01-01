2014 Fiat 500L

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 8 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10396374

10396374 Stock #: 1477

1477 VIN: ZFBCFABH8EZ022788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 205,857 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.