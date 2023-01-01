Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500L

205,857 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500L

2014 Fiat 500L

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500L

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1694192050
  2. 1694192056
  3. 1694192062
  4. 1694192069
  5. 1694192074
  6. 1694192079
  7. 1694192085
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
205,857KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396374
  • Stock #: 1477
  • VIN: ZFBCFABH8EZ022788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,857 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded COOL CAR comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  Call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2008 Porsche Cayenne...
 231,404 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 232,433 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Cobal...
 145,788 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory