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<p>“Gas MISER” fully loaded LEATHER interior PANARAMIC sunroof with GPS backup CAMERA to many option list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2014 Fiat 500L

133,711 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Fiat 500L

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14008674

2014 Fiat 500L

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1777465028489
  2. 1777465028997
  3. 1777465029497
  4. 1777465029957
  5. 1777465030431
  6. 1777465030933
  7. 1777465031383
  8. 1777465031864
  9. 1777465032331
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBCFACH7EZ003793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1651
  • Mileage 133,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” fully loaded LEATHER interior PANARAMIC sunroof with GPS backup CAMERA to many option list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Fiat 500L