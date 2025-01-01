Menu
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ajax, ON

2014 Ford F-150

219,500 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XLT

12653202

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
219,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET2EFC75942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

