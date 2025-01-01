$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
FX4
2014 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,500 KM
Vehicle Description
RED ON BLACK LEATHER, VERY CLEAN. NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, 10/10 TRUCK MUST BE SEEN.
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
