2014 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 0 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7200092

7200092 Stock #: 1318

1318 VIN: 1FADP3F27EL314926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 217,003 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.