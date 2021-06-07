Menu
2014 Ford Focus

217,003 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

"One OWNER" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

2014 Ford Focus

"One OWNER" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

217,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7200092
  • Stock #: 1318
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27EL314926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,003 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” ONE OWNER fully loaded in SHOW ROOM condition comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
FREE 6M WARRANTY

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
