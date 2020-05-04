Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

  1. 1589762224
  2. 1589762224
  3. 1589762224
  4. 1589762224
  5. 1589762224
  6. 1589762224
  7. 1589762224
  8. 1589762224
  9. 1589762224
  10. 1589762224
  11. 1589762224
  12. 1589762224
  13. 1589762224
  14. 1589762224
  15. 1589762224
  16. 1589762224
  17. 1589762224
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 197,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4989354
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T97ER188836
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2014 ford fusion AWD
big touchscreen, back up camera, power window, power seats, heated front seats,

Sold AS IS for $7,950+Tax
Certification available with 3 months powertrain warranty for extra $999+Tax

BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax Ontario L1z1w7
4169038010 Read Less
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Babylon Auto Sales

2013 Nissan Sentra S
 273,000 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 69,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 85,399 MI
$9,950 + tax & lic
Babylon Auto Sales

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-903-XXXX

(click to show)

416-903-8010

Send A Message