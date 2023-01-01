2014 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9824959

9824959 VIN: 1C4NJDAB7ED804807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.