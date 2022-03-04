$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2014 Kia Rio
2014 Kia Rio
SX "Gas MISER" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
185,825KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8560322
- Stock #: 662
- VIN: KNADN5A38E6934448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,825 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded PUSH start BACKUP camera to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905)432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1