2014 Kia Rio

185,825 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

SX "Gas MISER" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

2014 Kia Rio

SX "Gas MISER" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8560322
  • Stock #: 662
  • VIN: KNADN5A38E6934448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,825 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded PUSH start BACKUP camera to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905)432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
