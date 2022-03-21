Menu
2014 Kia Rio

185,997 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2014 Kia Rio

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,997KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8752412
  Stock #: 662
  VIN: KNADN5A38E6934448

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 185,997 KM

Vehicle Description

"Gas MISER" in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded PUSH start BACKUP camera to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

