Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Soul

183,054 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX+"Holy COW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS+REE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

EX+"Holy COW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS+REE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,054KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5865942
  • Stock #: 1281
  • VIN: KNDJP3A57E7107072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,054 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition come loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2011 Ford Fiesta SE"...
 128,096 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus "WOW...
 171,064 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Montana...
 214,682 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory